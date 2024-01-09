US Supreme Court justices balk at $326 mln bankruptcy fee refund demand

By Dietrich Knauth

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in a case over an inconsistently applied increase in bankruptcy fees, with at least three justices appearing hesitant to force U.S. taxpayers to foot a $326 million refund to debtors who paid higher rates.

The dispute stems from a 2017 law that increased the quarterly fees that large companies pay to fund the U.S. Trustee, the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog. After the law went into effect, however, North Carolina and Alabama, the only two states that have opted out of the U.S. Trustee program, declined to impose a matching fee increase in their bankruptcy courts, causing a disparity that the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in 2022.

The Supreme Court's earlier ruling did not decide whether any fees should be refunded as a result of the disparity, but several courts of appeals have since ruled that debtors are entitled to refunds, leading the Justice Department to seek Supreme Court review of a $2.5 million refund awarded to John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts. Hammons, a bankrupt hotel company, filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2016 in Kansas and paid the higher bankruptcy fees after 2017.

At Tuesday's arguments, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared skeptical of Hammons' refund demand.

Jackson and Kavanaugh said that Congress meant to apply the fees uniformly, and it chose not to offer a refund to companies that had paid the higher rates when it addressed the disparity in a 2020 law that mandated equal treatment going forward.

Sotomayor said Hammons didn't seem to be harmed by the fact that debtors in two states managed to temporarily avoid the 2017 fee increase.

"Why do you care?" Sotomayor asked. "You cared about being treated unequally, and now you're being treated equally. If someone else gets a pass, why is that hurting you?"

Hammons' attorney, Daniel Geyser, argued the government must allow refunds for fees that were unevenly and unfairly imposed.

"It cannot simply keep the unconstitutional fees and promise not to do it again," Geyser said.

The Justice Department's lawyer Masha Hansford said giving refunds to every debtor that paid a higher fee in 48 states would cost taxpayers $326 million, a result that would completely undo the 2017 law, which was meant to protect taxpayers. The purpose of the fee increase was to ensure that the bankruptcy oversight program was self-funded, without additional cost to taxpayers, Hansford said.

Hammons and others debtors that have sought a refund "paid exactly what Congress intended," and they were not harmed by a "tiny sliver" of debtors in two states that paid lower fees until Congress corrected the problem, Hansford said.

