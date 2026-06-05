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U.S. Supreme Court Ends Amarin Patent Fight, Hikma Prevails

June 05, 2026 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The United States Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L HKMPY) and its wholly owned subsidiary Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., effectively ending Amarin's patent infringement litigation against the company. This decision marks the conclusion of a long-running dispute over Hikma's generic version of icosapent ethyl.

"We welcome the United States Supreme Court's decision, which allows us to continue providing millions of American patients with generic medicines that improve health and save lives," said Sam Park, General Counsel, Hikma.

The case centered on Hikma's icosapent ethyl, a medicine derived from purified fish oil used to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia. Hikma obtained FDA approval and, in 2020, launched a generic version of Amarin's branded product Vascepa, covering only the non-patented use of the medicine. This approach, known in the industry as a "skinny label," is intended to accelerate patient access to lower-cost medications.

Amarin alleged that Hikma was improperly marketing its generic icosapent ethyl for both patented and non-patented uses. A U.S. district court dismissed Amarin's suit, but a federal appeals court later revived the case. Hikma appealed to the Supreme Court, which has now brought the matter to a definitive close.

HIK.L closed Thursday's regular trading at 1,460p up 44.00p or 3.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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