US Supreme Court denies Big Oil bid to halt $7 billion coastal erosion trial

By Clark Mindock

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday dealt a setback to oil and gas companies fighting a Louisiana parish’s $7 billion coastal erosion lawsuit, declining to postpone a trial in the case.

The justices denied a bid by BP BP.L, Shell SHEL.L and others for an emergency stay pausing the trial in Cameron Parish's lawsuit against them scheduled to start in state court in the parish on Nov. 27. The companies had said the delay was needed as they seek to transfer the case to a more neutral venue, claiming that every one of the 4,000 potential jurors in Cameron has a personal and financial interest in a verdict favorable to the parish.

The southwestern Louisiana parish sued the companies in 2016 for allegedly damaging its coastal marshlands through dredging and pipeline development in violation of a state permitting law. It is seeking billions of dollars in damages to fund land restoration and storm protection efforts to mitigate erosion the state has estimated could claim up to 40% of the parish's land by 2050.

The oil companies asked the court for the stay last month, saying they would not be able to argue that the trial should take place in a different parish after it starts.

The parish’s $20 million annual budget is dwarfed by the potential payout from the lawsuit, which would be used to fund jobs and could result in higher property values for residents, according to the companies.

The Supreme Court’s Tuesday denial was issued without further explanation from the justices as is customary. The court did not address a separate request by the companies to review the venue issue directly.

A Shell spokesperson on Tuesday said coastal land loss is a "serious challenge" in the state, but that the primary cause of erosion is the area's federally managed levee and dam system, and that litigation is not the best way to address the problem.

Counsel for the parish did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. The state attorney general’s office, which has intervened in favor of the parish, also did not respond to a request for comment.

Cameron Parish’s lawsuit is one of dozens filed by Louisiana parishes against major oil companies involving similar allegations, and is expected to be the first to go to trial. The lawsuits broadly claim that energy infrastructure development – including dredging for thousands of miles of canals – has helped make the Louisiana coastline vulnerable to erosion, and more susceptible to major storms like hurricanes.

State courts, including the state Supreme Court, had determined earlier this year that the trial was unlikely to violate the oil companies’ due process rights to a fair trial because potentially biased jurors could be weeded out beforehand.

The parish told the U.S. Supreme Court this month there is no evidence Cameron Parish residents are biased against oil company defendants, noting that the industry has “frequently prevailed” in environmental jury trials in places like Cameron that have a long history of oil and gas activity and employment.

The case is BP America Production Company v. Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 23A364.

For the oil companies: David Frederick of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick

For the parish: Victor Marcello of Talbot, Carmouche & Marcello

