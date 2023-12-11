US Supreme Court declines chance to restrict abortion clinic 'bubble' zones

By Andrew Chung

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday passed up a chance to consider overruling its own precedent allowing protective "bubble" zones around abortion clinic patients, turning away a challenge by a Catholic woman in New York to a now-repealed county law passed after the justices overturned abortion rights nationally in 2022.

The justices declined to hear abortion opponent Debra Vitagliano's appeal of a lower court's decision to throw out her lawsuit that had claimed the Westchester County measure that had limited protests or "sidewalk counseling" near abortion clinics violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment right to free speech. The county is located north of New York City.

The law was adopted by the county just three days after the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade that had recognized a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy and legalized abortion nationwide. The measure was intended as a public safety measure and to protect access to reproductive healthcare centers.

Vitagliano challenged the law in federal court but earlier this year both a trial judge and the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that, under Hill v. Colorado, Westchester's law complies with the First Amendment.

