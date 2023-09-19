US Supreme Court asked to scrap pro baseball’s ‘sweeping immunity’ from antitrust law

By Mike Scarcella

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Two minor league baseball teams have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a Major League Baseball rule that they say is part of "sweeping immunity" that has shielded the MLB from U.S. antitrust liability for more than a century.

Minor league baseball teams Tri-City ValleyCats and Norwich Sea Unicorns filed the legal challenge on Monday in a bid to revive their claims against professional baseball.

The minor league teams, represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges, contend that MLB's restructuring in 2020 — restricting how many minor league teams can be affiliated with professional clubs — should not be immune from antitrust liability.

The case will give the justices their latest opportunity to weigh MLB's antitrust exemption, which the Supreme Court created in a 1922 ruling that said baseball games were "purely state affairs" outside the reach of U.S. competition law. Subsequent rulings have upheld the exemption.

A spokesperson for MLB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sullivan & Cromwell's Jeffrey Wall, who has represented the league in the litigation, declined to comment.

Weil's Gregory Silbert in an email on Tuesday said "baseball should be treated the same as every other league sport. We think the Supreme Court is ready to agree with us."

The 2020 reshuffling at the heart of the case cut the number of minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 and blocked major league teams from affiliating with more than four minor league clubs.

The excluded minor league teams contend the move cost them substantial value or caused them to collapse.

In the Supreme Court petition, the teams argued that "professional baseball enjoys an 'aberrational' and judicially-created immunity from the antitrust laws."

Lawyers for MLB have called the plaintiffs' antitrust claims "patently frivolous" and said the litigation was a "futile quest to impose liability on MLB for not renewing plaintiffs' contracts."

In 2022, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan applied the baseball exemption and ruled against the minor league teams.

The 2nd Circuit in June upheld that order, saying the appeals court "must continue to apply Supreme Court precedent unless and until it is overruled by the Supreme Court."

The Biden U.S. Justice Department filed briefs in the trial and appellate courts supporting the minor league teams.

The case is Tri-City ValleyCats Inc and Oneonta Athletic Corporation v. Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, U.S. Supreme Court, number not assigned.

For petitioners: Gregory Silbert of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

For respondent: No appearance yet

