US summit with South Korea, Japan, will seek to lock-in progress -US official

By David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. summit with Japan and South Korea on Friday will include an ambitious set of initiatives to lock in progress between the allies, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

Campbell said the U.S. relationship with Japan and South Korea would be a "defining trilateral relationship for the 21st century."

Senior U.S. administration officials have told Reuters the summit will launch joint initiatives on technology and defense, amid mounting shared concerns about China and North Korea.

"What you will see on Friday is a very ambitious set of initiatives that seek to lock in trilateral engagement, both now and in the future," Campbell told a Brookings Institution event.

He said agreements reached at the summit would be "a substantial step forward in recognizing the common security picture that each of the countries are facing" and recognizing that "it will require common actions."

Campbell said the aim of the summit was to "try to embed this in our politics in such a way that it will be hard for any leader in either of the three countries" to back out of.

His comment alluded both to the perceived fragility of the Seoul-Tokyo rapprochement and to concerns about the stance of a future U.S. government after former President Donald Trump voiced skepticism about whether Washington benefits from its traditional alliances.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Michael Martina and Jasper Ward; editing by Grant McCool)

((michael.martina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.