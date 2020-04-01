US sues to force Altria to unwind investment in JUUL

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it had filed a complaint aimed at forcing Altria Group MO.N to sell its $12.8 billion investment in e-cigarette maker JUUL.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.