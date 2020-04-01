US Markets

US sues to force Altria to unwind investment in JUUL

Diane Bartz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it had filed a complaint aimed at forcing Altria Group MO.N to sell its $12.8 billion investment in e-cigarette maker JUUL.

Most Popular