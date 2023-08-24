News & Insights

US sues SpaceX for alleged discrimination against asylees, refugees in hiring

August 24, 2023 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued Elon Musk-owned rocket and satellite company SpaceX for allegedly discriminating against asylees and refugees in hiring.

"The lawsuit alleges that, from at least September 2018 to May 2022, SpaceX routinely discouraged asylees and refugees from applying and refused to hire or consider them, because of their citizenship status, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act," the Justice Department said in a statement.

