US sued to block program that gives Medicare power to negotiate drug prices

June 21, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Michael Erman for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) on Wednesday said it was suing the U.S. government to block enforcement of a program that gives Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices.

PhRMA and two patient groups said they were suing the federal government in the fourth challenge of a new law granting Medicare the power on pricing.

