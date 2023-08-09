US strikes deal aimed at saving endangered red wolf

By Clark Mindock

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday agreed to restart programs aimed at rehabilitating the dwindling population of endangered red wolves, resolving a federal lawsuit by conservation groups.

The settlement filed in a North Carolina federal court would require the federal agency to restart a shuttered program that reintroduces captive red wolves into the wild by developing yearly plans to do so over the next eight years. The settlement also requires the agency to consider sterilization for coyotes in the wolf's habitat in order to stop cross-mating between the species.

The conservation groups claimed in their lawsuit, filed in 2020, that the federal agency had violated the Endangered Species Act when it stopped its wolf reintroduction and coyote management practices in a 1.7 million-acre recovery area in eastern North Carolina. The area is home to the world's only wild red wolf population, according to the groups.

The Defenders of Wildlife, the Red Wolf Coalition and the Animal Welfare Institute, claimed the agency’s 2015 decision sparked a decline in the red wolf population that threatened extinction in the wild by 2024.

The Fish and Wildlife Service claimed that the law gives the agency “significant discretion” to determine wolf management plans, and argued the groups lacked standing to sue.

“This settlement puts us on a path to restoring the red wolf to its rightful place as a celebrated success story,” said Ramona McGee, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, which represented the conservation groups, in a statement.

The Fish and Wildlife Service didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Red Wolf Coalition v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, No. 2:20-cv-00075.

For the conservation groups: Ramona McGee and Sierra Weaver of the Southern Environmental Law Center

For the government: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim and Shampa Panda of the U.S. Department of Justice

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

