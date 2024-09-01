US Stocks Weather August Storm, Ending Month Higher Despite Choppy Trading

To receive regular updates in your inbox, subscribe to the newsletter Global Macro Playbook.

US equities markets ended August in positive territory, overcoming a volatile month fueled by mixed economic data and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's next move. The S&P 500 climbed 2.3% for the month, leaving it just shy of its record close. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite saw a more modest increase, ticking up 0.7% during August.

The month began with a sharp pullback triggered by a disappointing July jobs report that raised concerns about the US economy's health. Investors, who had been riding a wave of optimism fueled by easing inflation and strong corporate earnings, quickly shifted gears, unwinding bets on tech giants and other growth-oriented sectors.

However, sentiment began to stabilize as subsequent economic reports painted a more nuanced picture. Retail sales came in stronger than anticipated, while inflation continued to moderate, providing some reassurance that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes were having their intended effect.

Despite the rebound, concerns about the labor market's trajectory persisted. The unexpected jump in the unemployment rate to 4.3% in July continued to weigh on investor sentiment, leaving many uncertain about the pace of future Fed rate cuts.

Adding to the uncertainty were mixed signals from Fed officials about the path of monetary policy. While markets have fully priced in a rate cut at the September meeting, the magnitude of that cut remains a subject of debate.

Friday's release of key economic data did little to settle the debate. Personal spending rose a healthy 0.5% in July, suggesting continued consumer resilience. However, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge remained steady, potentially supporting the case for a more gradual approach to easing.

As August draws to a close, all eyes are now on the upcoming August jobs report, which will be released on Sept. 6. The report is widely seen as a pivotal data point for the Fed, with a strong reading potentially giving policymakers more room to maintain a cautious stance.

