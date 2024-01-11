US STOCKS-Wall Street's indexes choppy as inflation data dampens rate-cut hopes

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Microsoft overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company

Citigroup profit to take $3.8-bln hit on charges, reserves

Netflix says ad tier tops 23 mln global monthly users - report

US consumer prices rise more than expected in December

Indexes: Dow, S&P flat each, Nasdaq up 0.20%

Updated at 09:47 a.m. ET/ 1447 GMT

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes struggled for direction on Thursday, with a hotter-than-expected inflation print dampening hopes of early rate cuts, while U.S. regulatory approval for exchange-traded funds tracking spot bitcoin lifted crypto stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX briefly surpassed its record closing high of 4,796.56, hit in January 2022, before erasing the opening gains.

The index has recovered nearly 17% from its October lows, gathering steam in December after the Federal Reserve hinted it was reining in inflation and rate cuts were "coming into view".

A U.S. Labor Department report showed consumer prices increased more than expected in December as rents maintained their upward trend.

"What this data really shows is that the path to a soft landing is not a straight line. The hotter-than-expected inflation number means investors have to rethink how many rate cuts the Fed will be able to pull off in 2024, and when," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

A separate report showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits stood at 202,000 in the week ending Jan. 6, compared with an expectation of 210,000.

Futures contracts that settle to the Fed's target for the overnight lending rate between banks fell after the data. Market participants now imply about a 60% chance of a March rate cut, versus the 70% chance seen before the data.

Crypto stocks like Coinbase COIN.O Bitfarms BITF.O and Riot Platforms RIOT.O advanced between 5% and 11% after the U.S. securities regulator approved the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETF) to track spot bitcoin BTC=.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 27.71 points, or 0.07%, at 37,668.02, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.99 points, or 0.04%, at 4,785.44, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 30.36 points, or 0.20%, at 15,000.01.

CitigroupC.N declined 2.7% after a filing showed the lender booked about $3.8 billion in combined charges and reserves that will erode its fourth-quarter earnings, to be reported on Friday.

Other banks like JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Bank of America BAC.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N are also set to report on Friday.

Lyft LYFT.O lost 3% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the ride-hailing platform's stock to "neutral" from "buy".

NetflixNFLX.Orose 2.0% on a report that its ad-supported tier has reached more than 23 million active users per month globally.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 28 new lows.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.