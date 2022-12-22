US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook

By Sinéad Carew and Ankika Biswas

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages closed sharply lower on Thursday with the technology-heavy Nasdaq leading declines amid investor worries that data showing a resilient economy would lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates for longer than feared.

Micron Technology Inc's MU.Nglum forecast added to the downbeat mood and caused the semiconductor index .SOX to sharply underperform the broader market.

Losses in rate-sensitive growth stocks saw technology .SPLRCT and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD indexes the hardest hit among the S&P 500's .SPX 11 industry sectors.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said filings for state unemployment benefits rose to 216,000 last week but were below economist estimates for 222,000.

And a third report showed the Conference Board's leading indicator, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity, fell for a ninth straight month in November.

"We're moving past one of the big worries of 2022 which was the Federal Reserve response to high inflationary pressure to the worry about 2023, which is a recession unfolding in the United States and probably globally too," said Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager for equities at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

"Today's data, in my mind, kind of confirmed this is the direction we're heading," said Stucky, adding that high inflation, a bad economy and tight job market should lead investors "to come to grips with reality that earnings estimates are too high" for 2023.

By 4:00PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 348.26 points, or 1.04%, to 33,028.22, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 55.84 points, or 1.44%, to 3,822.6 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 233.25 points, or 2.18%, to 10,476.12.

Recession fears on the back of the Fed's prolonged interest rate hiking cycle have weighed heavily on equities this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX on track for its biggest annual percentage drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Before it pauses, the Fed argues it needs to see more weakness in the labor market and the economy in order to bring inflation down and keep it down sustainably.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O shares plunged after the electric-vehicle maker doubled its discount offering on models in the United States this month, amid concerns over softening demand.

CarMax Inc KMX.N sank after the used-vehicles retailer paused share buybacks following an 86% quarterly profit plunge.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N shares slumped after the world's largest cinema chain said it would raise $110 million through a preferred stock sale.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Shubham Batra, Amruta Khandekar, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Aurora Ellis)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.