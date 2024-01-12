US STOCKS-Wall Street subdued as mixed bank earnings limit inflation data cheer

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued after giving up early gains on Friday, as a mixed bag of big bank earnings took the sheen away from a softer-than-expected inflation report that boosted hopes for an early start to interest-rate cuts.

Bank of AmericaBAC.N shed 2.4% after its fourth-quarter profit shrank as the lender took $3.7 billion in one-off charges, while Wells Fargo's WFC.N warning of a 7% to 9% drop in net interest income in 2024 sent the bank's shares down 3.1%.

CitigroupC.N dipped 1.4% after an $1.8 billion fourth-quarter loss. The lender also expects to further reduce its headcount.

JPMorgan ChaseJPM.N wiped off early gains and dipped 0.1% even after reporting its best ever annual profit and forecasting higher-than-expected interest income for 2024.

Aadil Zaman, partner at Wall Street Alliance Group, believes the banking sector has been a market underperformer, but with lower rates, loan growth and investment banking activity should improve in the long run.

The S&P 500 Banks index .SPXBK fell 1.5% on Friday.

The sector faced its worst turmoil in March 2023 since the 2008 financial crisis, but finished the year with a 7% gain on hopes that the Federal Reserve could commence interest rate cuts in 2024.

On Friday, data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in December amid a decline in cost of goods, while prices for services were unchanged, bringing some respite after Thursday's hotter-than-expected consumer inflation print.

Following the latest data, traders' expectations for a 25-basis-point rate cut in March rose to nearly 76% from 66.3%, as per the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

"2023 was the year when the Fed waged a war against inflation and won... and the economy is holding up well. But I do feel that given how quickly the market has gone up, we will get some pullback in the first quarter of the year," Zaman added.

The blue-chip Dow dropped most among the major indexes, weighed down by a 4.1% decline in UnitedHealthUNH.N after reporting higher-than-expected medical costs. The health insurer, however, posted an upbeat fourth-quarter profit.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 229.26 points, or 0.61%, at 37,481.76, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 8.52 points, or 0.18%, at 4,771.72, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 22.22 points, or 0.15%, at 14,947.96.

All the three major indexes are poised for weekly gains, with the S&P 500 on course for its best week since mid-December.

Delta Air LinesDAL.N fell 8.0% after the carrier scaled down its annual profit outlook.

Tesla TSLA.O declined 3.3% after trimming prices of some new China models and plans to suspend most car production at its factory near Berlin.

Chevron CVX.N, Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Occidental Petroleum OXY.N gained over 0.8% each, tracking a surge in crude prices.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 43 new lows.

