US STOCKS-Wall Street slumps into negative territory after Fed rate news

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Fed raises rates by 75 bps to 3-3.25% range

Terminal rate seen hitting 4.6% in 2023

U.S. indexes immediate reaction is negative

Main benchmarks had traded up prior to Fed announcements

Indexes down: Dow 0.97%, S&P 0.95%, Nasdaq 1.15%

Recasts, adds Fed decision, market reaction

By David French

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes plunged into negative territory immediately after the Federal Reserve announced an expected large hike in interest rates on Wednesday, the latest move by the U.S. central bank to tame decades-high inflation.

At the end of its two-day meeting, the Fed lifted its policy rate by 75 basis points for the third time to a 3.00-3.25% range. Most market participants had expected such an increase, with only a 21% chance of a 100 bps rate hike seen prior to the announcement.

Policymakers also signaled more large increases to come in new projections showing its policy rate rising to 4.40% by the end of this year before topping out at 4.60% in 2023.

By 2:05 p.m. ET (1805 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 296.82 points, or 0.97%, to 30,409.41, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 36.59 points, or 0.95%, to 3,819.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 131.77 points, or 1.15%, to 11,293.28.

(Reporting by Medha Singh, Devik Jain and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 83 0697 3350;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.