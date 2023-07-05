US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as investors await Fed minutes

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Netflix gains as GS upgrades ratings

Moderna climbs on deal to develop mRNA medicines in China

Chip stocks slide on China's export curbs

Fed minutes awaited at 2:00 p.m. ET

Indexes down: Dow 0.43%, S&P 0.25, Nasdaq 0.04%,

Updated at 9:48 a.m. ET/(1348 GMT

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting for clues on the central bank's monetary policy path, while Sino-U.S. tensions and weak economic data from Beijing dented sentiment.

Investors are focused on the Fed minutes, expected to be released around 2 p.m. ET, as they resume trading after the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

Bets for a 25-basis-point rate hike in July stood at 83%, while traders have priced in a 32% chance the U.S. central bank would deliver another hike by October, according to Refinitiv data. IRPR

"There is going to be a little bit of dissension among the ranks and the overall tone will be let's see how this plays out," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

"Stocks have accounted for another 25 basis point rate hike when the Fed meets later this month, but a lot of people are divided on whether or not there's going to be another rate hike (after July)."

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell in early trading with material shares .SPLRCM leading declines, down 1.7%, while financials .SPSY lost 0.9%.

Traders also await U.S. factory orders data, due at 10 a.m. ET, to gauge the impact of higher rates on the economy after a survey showed on Monday manufacturing slumped in June.

More economic data, including the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, is scheduled for release later this week.

Chip stocks such as Nvidia NVDA.O and Micron Technology MU.O fell 0.7% and 1.0%, respectively, after China said it would control exports of some metals widely used in the semiconductor industry as tensions between Beijing and Washington rise over access to high-tech microchips.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX lost 0.9%.

Shares of Wolfspeed WOLF.N gained 12.8% after the company signed a 10-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement with Renesas Electronics Corp.

U.S. main indexes kicked off the third quarter with slim gains in a holiday-shortened session on Monday, led by Tesla TSLA.O after the electric-vehicle company posted record second-quarter deliveries.

At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 147.62 points, or 0.43%, at 34,270.85, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 11.10 points, or 0.25%, at 4,444.49, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 6.07 points, or 0.04%, at 13,810.71.

China's June services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months, raising concerns about global economic recovery, a private-sector survey showed.

Among other movers, Netflix NFLX.O gained 1.8% as Goldman Sachs raised its rating and price target.

United Parcel ServiceUPS.N slid 2.1% after the Teamsters Union and the postal service operator accused each other of walking away from negotiations.

ModernaMRNA.O rose 4.4% after the drugmaker signed an agreement to work towards opportunities to research, develop and manufacture mRNA medicines in China.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.73-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 6 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 21 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)

