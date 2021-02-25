US STOCKS-Wall Street slides on tech selloff as bond yields rise

By Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq slipping about 2.5%, as technology-related stocks remained under pressure following a rise in U.S. bond yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR hit a one-year high of 1.48%, prompting investors to lock in profits on some high-flying growth stocks due to concerns over heightened valuations. US/

The Treasury note yield also rose above S&P 500 dividend yield, wiping out a historically strong advantage that the stock market yield has held.

Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O were down between 1.18% and 1.46%.

"The higher the yield on bonds, the more we see this push to move out of stocks," said Jeffrey Carbone, managing partner at Cornerstone Wealth, in Huntersville, North Carolina.

"The market is starting to get a bit frothy, so investors are taking some gains off the growth areas of stocks, which had the biggest movements and moving it to more conservative areas for higher yields in the bond market."

The S&P 500 technology sector .SPLRCT and communication services .SPLRCL were down 2.16% and 1.40%, respectively.

The S&P 500 growth index .IGX has risen 2.3% in February, sharply underperforming the value index .IVX, which has gained 9% on optimism related to a post-pandemic reopening of the economy.

Meanwhile, data showed fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week amid falling COVID-19 infections, but the near-term outlook still remained unclear after winter storms wreaked havoc in the South region in the middle of this month.

Optimism about more U.S. stimulus and a quicker pace of vaccinations at the beginning of the month have positioned the S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow Jones .DJI indexes for their best monthly gain since November.

However, the lack of significant new developments around the fiscal package and the winding down of the earnings season have caused uncertainty in the market.

"In the beginning of February, the stimulus news was the driving force but now that it has been priced in, there is nothing on the distant horizon for equity investors to be excited about and there is a concern that upside is limited," said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.

At 12:27 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 341.74 points, or 1.07%, at 31,620.12, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 61.80 points, or 1.57%, at 3,863.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 328.82 points, or 2.42%, at 13,269.15.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O fell 5.04% after a media report that the electric-car maker told workers it would temporarily halt some production at its car assembly plant in California.

Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N slid 9.66% on a weak full-year forecast after missing estimates for holiday-quarter comparable sales.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O jumped 5.37% after the drugmaker said it was expecting to post $18.4 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine this year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.77-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 70 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 190 new highs and eight new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

