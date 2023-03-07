US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as Powell's comments stoke rate-hike fears

By Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress hinted at a more hawkish monetary policy path in the world's largest economy.

The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in "larger steps" if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.

The remarks were his first since inflation unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for that month.

Traders drastically increased their bets of a 50-basis-point rate hike in March, with investors seeing a near 40% chance of such a move from 23% before the remarks.

Weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC, the yield on two-year Treasury notes US2YT=RR, which best reflects short-term rate expectations, rebounded to its highest since 2007 at 4.96%. US/

At 10:10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 197.91 points, or 0.59%, at 33,233.53, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 35.53 points, or 0.88%, at 4,012.89, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 108.83 points, or 0.93%, at 11,566.91.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.