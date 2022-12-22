US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as economic data fans rate hike worries

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Q3 GDP estimate more than expected

Micron forecasts bigger-than-expected Q2 loss

Other chipmakers fall

AMC slumps on $110 mln equity raise

Indexes down: Dow 0.99%, S&P 1.31%, Nasdaq 1.84%

Adds details, updates prices to open

By Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Thursday after fresh data underscored strength in the U.S. economy and aggravated concerns over the Federal Reserve's continued policy tightening.

Losses in rate-sensitive megacap growth stocks such as Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O pulled technology .SPLRCT and consumer discretionary shares .SPLRCD lower.

The final estimate of third-quarter U.S. GDP revealed gross domestic product increased at a 3.2% annualized rate, above the previous estimate of 2.9%.

Meanwhile, a Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits increased to 216,000 last week, much below economists' estimate of 222,000, indicating a still tight labor market.

"The GDP data beat a lot of expectations. There are concerns that the economy is not giving up too easily and it's putting up a fight that will likely require the Fed to remain hawkish and keep interest rates higher for longer," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York, said.

Wall Street's main indexes marked their biggest daily gain so far in December on Wednesday, with help from upbeat Nike IncNKE.N and FedEx CorpFDX.N quarterly earnings, as well as improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations.

Fears of a recession following the U.S. central bank's prolonged interest rate hikes have weighed heavily on equities this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX set for annual declines of 19.7%, its worst such performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed struck a hawkish tone last week at its policy meeting by saying that it expects interest rates to remain higher for longer, sparking a selloff across stock markets.

The bets for a 25-basis point hike to 4.5%-4.75% in February by the Fed remained largely unchanged at around 70% following the data on Thursday, although expectations for the terminal rate inched up to 4.89% by May 2023. FEDWATCH

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 331.19 points, or 0.99%, at 33,045.29, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 50.70 points, or 1.31%, at 3,827.74, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 197.23 points, or 1.84%, at 10,512.14.

Micron Technology Inc MU.O slipped 3.2% after the chipmaker forecast a bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss, sparking declines in peers.

Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O, Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O and Intel Corp INTC.O were down between 3.0% and 5.1%, pushing the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX more than 3% lower.

CarMax Inc KMX.N slid 8.6% to the bottom of the S&P 500 after the used-vehicles retailer paused share buybacks following an 86% plunge in quarterly profit.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N slumped 12.5% after the world's largest cinema chain said it would raise $110 million through a preferred stock sale.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 5.83-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and nine new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 180 new lows.

Reporting by Shubham Batra, Amruta Khandekar, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

