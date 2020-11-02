US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rebound with focus on White House race

By Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes were set to bounce back on Monday after their steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election.

Market participants expect short-term trading turmoil and major long-term policy shifts related to taxes, government spending, trade and regulation depending on whether President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the White House race.

Biden is ahead in national opinion polls, but races are tight in battleground states that could tip the election to Trump. Analysts said the outcome most likely to shake equity markets in the near term would be no immediate outcome at all on Tuesday night.

"Traders are trying to position themselves to the idea that just having a result will be good for the market," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Investors betting on a Biden administration, which is expected to deliver a massive fiscal stimulus and promote green energy, have fueled a rally in solar stocks, industrials and small-cap names in recent weeks.

On the other hand, JP Morgan lists Bank of America BAC.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N and Citigroup C.N in its "Trump basket" of stocks. Shares of the Wall Street lenders were up about 1% in premarket trading.

The S&P 500 ended a turbulent week at near six-week lows on Friday after quarterly reports from technology mega-caps failed to impress and on surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, inched lower on Monday after ratcheting up to near five-month highs last week.

Focus this week will also be on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, the monthly jobs report and earnings from about a quarter of the S&P 500 companies, including chipmaker Qualcomm QCOM.O, carmaker General Motors GM.N and insurer American International Group Inc AIG.N.

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 397 points, or 1.5%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 39.75 points, or 1.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 95.75 points, or 0.87%.

Apple Inc AAPL.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O rose between 1% and 1.7% after falling sharply in the previous session.

Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N rose 4.7% after the cosmetics company beat estimates for quarterly results, benefiting from strong Chinese demand and a surge in online orders for its skincare products.

Market research firm Nielsen Holdings Plc NLSN.N gained 6.2% on plans to sell its consumer goods data unit for $2.7 billion to private equity firm Advent International.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

