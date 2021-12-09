US STOCKS-Wall Street set to pause after sharp rally this week

By Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to fall on Thursday after logging three straight days of gains on positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Halliburton Co HAL.N and Citigroup Inc C.N fell 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively, in premarket trading, leading shares of major energy firms and big banks lower.

Mega-cap technology and communication stocks that led a sharp market rebound this week, including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Meta Platforms FB.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, were down between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Wednesday after test data showed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech offered some protection against the new Omicron variant.

"We're looking at a little bit of a pullback here, it's more based on profit-taking after several days of solid gains. And the Pfizer announcement the other day came as a big relief for investors," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Markets have seesawed since late November when the World Health Organization categorized the latest variant as that 'of concern', with investors worried Omicron could upend a global recovery at a time when the Fed has signaled a speedier tapering of monetary stimulus to tackle surging inflation.

After falling as much as 5.24% since a record high hit on Nov. 22, the S&P 500 index .SPX has recouped nearly all its declines, now trading 0.9% below its all-time peak.

All eyes are now on consumer prices index data due on Friday. A hotter-than-expected reading could strengthen the case for aggressive policy tightening ahead of the U.S. central bank's meeting next week.

The Fed will raise rates in the third quarter of next year, earlier than expected a month ago, according to economists in a Reuters poll who mostly said the risk was that a hike comes even sooner.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 136 points, or 0.38%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 16.75 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 68.25 points, or 0.42%.

CVS Health Corp CVS.N rose 2.7% after the drugstore operator raised its 2021 profit forecast.

GameStop Corp GME.N fell 4.8% after the video game retailer said it was issued a subpoena by the U.S. securities regulator back in August for documents on an investigation into its share trading activity.

Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits tumbled 43,000 to 184,000, dropping to the lowest level in more than 52 years last week as labor market conditions continued to tighten amid an acute shortage of workers.

Meanwhile, a deal to avert U.S. debt default and raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit will be tested on Thursday in the Senate when the full chamber votes on whether to approve the measure.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

