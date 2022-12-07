US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower as recession worries mount

By Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday after warnings of a looming recession from major Wall Street bankers offset optimism around China relaxing its strict zero-COVID rules.

Top executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N said on Tuesday that inflation would erode consumer spending power and a mild to more pronounced recession was likely ahead.

Fears of a recession due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to curb inflation pulled the S&P 500 .SPX lower for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, with all major Wall Street indexes ending down 1%-2%.

"Expectations are beginning to unravel a little bit as the market realizes that the Fed may have to maintain rates at a higher level for longer than it had hoped and this is placing a more downward pressure on the markets," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede in Philadelphia.

"From the bigger picture, the Fed has hiked rates to a point where markets are expecting monetary policy to be restrictive enough to cause a mild recession."

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to a two-week high at 23.01 points amid increased investor anxiety.

Money market participants see a 91% chance that the Fed will increase its key benchmark rate by 50 basis point in December to 4.25%-4.50%, with rates peaking in May 2023 at 4.95%. FEDWATCH

More economic data, including weekly jobless claims, producer price index and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey this week, will be on the watch list for clues on what to expect from the Fed on Dec. 14.

At 8:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 85 points, or 0.25%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 19 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 94.75 points, or 0.82%.

Concerns around a steep rise in borrowing costs have boosted the dollar and dented demand for risk assets such as equities this year, with the S&P 500 on course to snap a three-year winning streak, down 17.3% so far in 2022.

Elsewhere, China announced the most sweeping changes to its tough anti-COVID regime, including allowing infected people with mild or no symptoms to quarantine at home and dropping testing for domestic traveling, following protests against COVID controls.

However, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks such as NetEase Inc NTES.O, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.K and JD.com Inc JD.O tumbled between 2.5% and 5.2% in premarket trading after data showed China's trade shrank the most in 2-1/2 years in November.

Apple Inc AAPL.O fell 1% as Morgan Stanley cut its estimates for the firm's December-quarter iPhone shipment after chip maker Foxconn2317.TW flagged production delay.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O slumped 2.8% and was on track to fall for a third straight session over production loss worries at its Shanghai plant.

Carvana Co CVNA.N tumbled 25.5% after Wedbush downgraded the used-car retailer's stock to "underperform" from "neutral" and pruned its price target to $1.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.