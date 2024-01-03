News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for lower open, focus on data and Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 03, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar and Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

By Sruthi Shankar and Shristi Achar A

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set for a lower open on Wednesday, as investors locked in profits after a strong 2023 and awaited economic data and the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes that could offer hints on its interest rate path.

Wall Street kicked off the new year on a downbeat note on Tuesday, halting a blistering rally in stock markets, as Apple and high-growth companies came under pressure from higher yields.

Shares of rate-sensitive megacap stocks extended their drop on Wednesday, with Nvidia NVDA.O, Apple AAPL.O and Tesla TSLA.O down between 0.5% and 1.2% before the bell, as the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR climbed for a fourth straight session to 3.969%. US/

"The decline yesterday, today and maybe for the next couple of weeks, is a result of people locking in profits and reconsidering what the narrative is - are rates really going down five or six times as it appeared to be the narrative at the end of last year?" said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX came within striking distance of its all-time closing high last week as investors priced in aggressive rate cuts this year following signs of cooling inflation.

While the Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold in January, traders have priced in a 67.2% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in March, as per CMEGroup's FedWatch tool.

The minutes of the Fed's December meeting are scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET and could offer details about the central bank's pivot to interest rate cuts.

"The minutes are going to show that they've been talking about potentially starting to cut rates, but not at the rate at which the market is expecting," added Polcari.

The U.S. central bank is "making real progress" towards taming inflation without inflicting major damage on the job market, and a soft landing seeming "increasingly conceivable," said Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, a voting member in the FOMC's rate-setting committee this year.

Investors are also awaiting Institute for Supply Management's December manufacturing activity survey and November job openings data later in the day.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 93 points, or 0.24%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 15.5 points, or 0.32%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 76.25 points, or 0.46%.

Shares of Pfizer PFE.N edged up 1.3% and Moderna MRNA.O gained 1.4%, adding to sharp gains in the previous session as investors picked up beaten-down stocks of 2023.

Verizon Communications VZ.N rose 2.1% after KeyBanc upgraded the stock to "overweight".

Charles Schwab SCHW.N dropped 1.6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
AAPL
TSLA
SPX
PFE
MRNA
VZ
SCHW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.