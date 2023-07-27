US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on Meta boost, soft landing hopes

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes surged on Thursday on hopes that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening was ending and the world's largest economy was heading for a soft landing, while Meta Platforms jumped on strong third-quarter revenue forecast.

MetaMETA.O gained 6.8% after it also reported a jump in second-quarter advertising revenue, topping Wall Street financial targets.

Outsized gains in megacap growth stocks have helped the Nasdaq .IXIC lead the charge on Wall Street so far this year, but the Dow .DJI is catching up, as investors bet on sectors beyond technology.

The blue-chips Dow .DJI is now on track for its 14th straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since at least 1897, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, while the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is now 4.8% away from hitting an all-time high.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected. Traders now expect only a 20% chance that the Fed could surprise with a quarter-point increase in September. FEDWATCH

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Fed staff are no longer forecasting a U.S. recession.

On Thursday, a Commerce Department report showed the economy grew faster than expected in the latest quarter.

"Today’s economic data followed a familiar storyline ... all pointing to a buoyant economy that continues to cruise despite interest rates reaching their highest levels in more than two decades," said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.

"For now, the indicators are still pointing toward a relatively soft economic landing."

At 11:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 20.02 points, or 0.06%, at 35,540.14, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 19.71 points, or 0.43%, at 4,586.46, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 136.42 points, or 0.97%, at 14,263.70.

EBayEBAY.O forecast third-quarter profit below market expectations as the e-commerce platform spent more to bolster categories such as auto parts, refurbished goods and collectibles, sending its shares down 8.7%.

Chipmakers including Nvidia NVDA.O, Micron MU.O and Marvell Technology MRVL.O rose over 3% each after Lam ResearchLRCX.O forecast upbeat quarterly sales. Shares of Lam advanced 10.3%.

Southwest AirlinesLUV.N tumbled 9.1% after the airline posted a dip in second-quarter profit, while Royal CaribbeanRCL.N surged 10.7% after the cruise operator lifted its annual profit forecast.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time and kept the door open to further tightening.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.