US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on hopes of vaccine-fueled recovery

By Devik Jain and Supriya R

Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, led by energy shares, as investors bet on a strong economic recovery in 2021 on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes of bigger fiscal support.

The last few weeks of the year have seen a shift towards undervalued stocks that are primed to benefit from an economic rebound next year, with sectors such as banking, energy and materials outpacing their peers.

Heavyweight technology shares, the most sought-after this year, were sold off in the rush towards cyclicals.

Still, near-term expectations of bigger stimulus checks dimmed after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a quick vote to back President Donald Trump's call to increase COVID-19 relief checks.

"We're having a little bit of hangover after Monday's approval of the stimulus package," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

"It's muted somewhat because the $2,000 additional package seems to be still out there but was killed for the moment by the Senate."

Trading volumes were subdued and are expected to be low in the final two days of the year, which has been a roller-coaster ride for the equities.

The S&P 500 index .SPX is on the cusp of a nearly 16% annual gain, after trillions of dollar in stimulus and progress in developing vaccines helped the benchmark index bounce back more than 70% from its late-March trough.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC, which was the first among Wall Street's main indexes to turn positive for the year, is also set for its best yearly performance since 2009, with majority of gains led by FAANG stocks - Apple Inc AAPL.O, Facebook Inc FB.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O.

At 12:21 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJIwas up 164.52 points, or 0.54%, at 30,500.19, the S&P 500 .SPXwas up 11.99 points, or 0.32%, at 3,739.03, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXICwas up 41.11 points, or 0.32%, at 12,891.34.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-sectors rose, with energy .SPNY, materials .SPLRCM and industrial .SPLRCI gaining the most.

Boosting risk appetite globally, Britain approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca AZN.L and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine, which will start being administered on Monday.

Meanwhile, the first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant discovered in Britain was detected in Colorado.

Shares of payments network processor Mastercard Inc MA.N rose 2.5% after Stephens hiked its price target on the stock on hopes of improving cross-border sentiment.

U.S. travel-related stocks rose as stimulus aid and starting of mass inoculations sparked hopes of a recovery for the industry that has been among the hardest hit in pandemic-fueled restrictions.

The S&P 1500 airlines index .SPCOMAIR added 1.1%, while cruise operators Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, Carnival Corp CCL.N and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N were up between 1.5% and 2.3%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.95-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.48-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 107 new highs and 23 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain, Supriya R and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.