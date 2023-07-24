US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Big Tech earnings, Fed decision loom

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Mattel rises after "Barbie" movie gets biggest opening of 2023

Chevron up on upbeat prelim Q2 earnings

US business activity growth in July slows as services soften

Dow eyes 11-day winning streak - longest since Feb 2017

Indexes up: Dow 0.53%, S&P 0.39%, Nasdaq 0.08%

Updated at 11:34 a.m. ET/1534 GMT

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Monday as investors braced for earnings from megacap growth and technology companies, while focusing on an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

All eyes will be on the quarterly reports of Microsoft MSFT.O, Google-owner Alphabet GOOGL.O and Meta Platforms META.O this week, as market participants will be keen to know whether their earnings justify sky-high valuations.

The action-packed week also includes the Fed's policy meeting, with the central bank expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect this to be the last increase of the current tightening cycle, after data this month showed signs of disinflation.

"It's a pretty important week for investors who may be a little cautious because of the earnings and also about what the Fed will say," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

Helping the Dow .DJI notch its longest winning streak in over six years, ChevronCVX.N gained 3.2% as the oil giant posted upbeat preliminary quarterly earnings over the weekend.

As of Friday, second-quarter earnings are expected to decline by 7.9%, according to Refinitiv data.

Zaccarelli linked Dow's rally to investors looking for parts of the market like energy, financials and healthcare that are still not expensive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC has rallied 34% so far this year, outperforming its Wall Street peers, as rate-sensitive megacap growth companies jumped on hopes of an end to the Fed's tightening cycle and optimism over AI.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by a 2.1% gain in energy stocks .SPNY.

Toymaker Mattel MAT.O rose 1.9% as the "Barbie" movie set a record as the biggest domestic debut of 2023.

AMC EntertainmentAMC.N jumped 31.6% after a judge blocked the theater chain's stock conversion plan that risked diluting investors' holdings in the company. AMC's preferred shares APE.N fell 2.2%.

Exchange operator Nasdaq NDAQ.O trimmed the weight of a handful of companies that make up close to half of the Nasdaq 100 to address "overconcentration" in the benchmark.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.75-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and one new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 67 new lows.

