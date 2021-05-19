US STOCKS-Wall Street remains lower after Fed minutes
By Medha Singh and Noel Randewich
May 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes remained lower on Wednesday after Fed minutes showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the Fed's goals, with some eyeing a future discussion of tapering.
A number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued rapid progress, it would become appropriate "at some point" in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a tapering of monetary policy measures.
A couple of Fed policymakers raised concerns that inflation will rise to "unwelcome" levels before the case for policy action becomes sufficiently evident.
Strong inflation readings and signs of a worker shortage in recent weeks have fueled fears of inflation and roiled stock markets despite reassurances from Fed officials that the rise in prices would be temporary.
All 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with energy .SPNY and materials .SPLRCM down 1.7% and 2.4%, respectively, leading declines.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)
