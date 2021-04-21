US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides

By Herbert Lash and Shreyashi Sanyal

NEW YORK/BANGALORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday after a two-day decline in a broad rally as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Inc's NFLX.O sell-off after its disappointing results a day earlier.

Shares of Netflix slumped 7.4% after the world's largest streaming service said slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic hurt subscriber growth in the first quarter.

But stocks rallied throughout the day, building steam as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC overtook the S&P 500 .SPX in percentage gain shortly before the close.

Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O surged 9.9%to an all-time high as its results trounced estimates. The maker of robotic surgical systems vied with Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O for much of the session as the biggest contributor to the S&P 500's .SPX upside.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors rose, with communication services .SPLRCL, led by Netflix, and the defensive utilities .SPLRCU sectors falling.

Economically sensitive value stocks .RLV rose 1.1%, outpacing the 0.8% gain in growth .RLG even as the growth-oriented but more concentrated Nasdaq climbed more than the S&P.

The Russell 2000 Index .RUT of small-cap stocks gained 2.4% in its biggest single-day advance since March 1.

"You take Netflix out of today's equation, it's simply a broad-based rally," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, adding technology shares still had room to run.

The VIX .VIX, CBOE's market volatility index, slid below 18, suggesting the market in days to come could be range-bound while shrugging off a rebound in COVID infections, he said.

Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to post first-quarter earnings growth of 30.9% from a year earlier, Refinitiv IBES data shows.

Netflix's results dashed expectations but technology remains a major market focus.

"Investors feel more confident of the earnings growth prospects for technology," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York."They would rather gravitate toward the sure thing, which right now is tech stocks."

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 1.19% to 13,950.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.93% to 34,137.31, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.93% at 4,173.42.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.22 billion shares, down from 10.44 billion average for the full session over the previous 20 trading days.

Verizon Communications Inc VZ.Nslid 0.4% after it lost more wireless subscribers than expected in the first quarter. Shares of T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O and AT&T Inc T.N rose.

U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp CSX.Orose 4.3% even after it missed estimates for first-quarter profit, hurt by frigid polar vortex temperatures, ongoing pandemic disruptions and higher fuel costs.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.82-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.55-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 86 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 58 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur and Richard Chang)

