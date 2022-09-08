US STOCKS-Wall Street posts gains driven by banks, healthcare

By Carolina Mandl

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes posted modest gains on Thursday mainly lifted by financial institutions and healthcare companies, as investors digested hawkish remarks from policymakers that cemented bets of a large interest rate hike later this month.

Indexes bounced back and forth in a choppy trading as concerns over Federal Reserve's next steps to tame a surging inflation remain.

Money market traders see nearly 90% odds that the Fed will hikes rates by 75 basis points at this month's meeting. FEDWATCH

Both Bank of America and Barclays said they now see a 75 basis points interest rate hike. Before Barclays had said it could be a 50 or 75 basis point increase, while Bank of America was betting on a 50 basis point rise.

Powell said the central bank is "strongly committed" to bringing inflation down and needs to keep going until it gets the job done.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans joined his fellow policymakers in saying that reining in inflation is "job one."

Investors are also awaiting the U.S. August inflation report next week for fresh clues on whether the Federal Reserve will hike rates by half or three-quarters of a percentage point at the next policy meeting due Sept. 20-21.

Worries over aggressive monetary tightening across the globe stalled equity markets on Thursday after the European Central Bank hiked interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and signaled further hikes.

Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a three-month low, underscoring the robustness of the labor market even as the Fed raises interest rates.

With increasing odds of another outsized rate hike, the rate-sensitive S&P 500 bank index .SPXBK rose 2.7%.

The healthcare sector .SPXHC was boosted by news that Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc's REGN.O anti-blindness treatment Eylea was shown to work as well when given at a higher dose at a longer interval between injections. The drugmaker's shares jumped 18.9%.

"People are embracing safety. Healthcare is a very safe sector and it's still fairly cheap, the same way with the broader financial sector," said Grace Lee, an equity income senior portfolio manager at Boston-based Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

"There's just a lot of uncertainty and I think people aren't going to really make up their minds for longer than five minutes or five seconds, you know, until there's a little bit more clarity or light at the end of the tunnel," she added.

Wall Street's main indexes climbed the most in about a month on Wednesday as bond yields retreated after a recent surge that was driven by expectations of higher interest rates. Still, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is down over 16% year-to-date.

At 2:35PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 170.92 points, or 0.54%, to 31,752.2, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 21.56 points, or 0.54%, to 4,001.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 36.31 points, or 0.31%, to 11,828.21.

GameStop Corp GME.N gained 4.4% after the video game retailer reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N fell 9.1% after the apparel maker missed second-quarter profit estimates and said it would pause quarterly dividend as it fortifies its finances against a hit from inflation.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.46-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 30 new highs and 135 new lows.

