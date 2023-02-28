US STOCKS-Wall Street poised for February decline as Fed worries persist

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were subdued on the final trading day of February, leaving each of the three major indexes poised to close with monthly declines, as investors continue to assess the likelihood of high interest rates for an extended period of time.

After a strong performance in January, stocks retreated in February as economic data and comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials forced market participants to recalibrate the odds the central bank would hike rates and keep them elevated more than was initially expected.

"The market in many ways expected things to go south more quickly, forcing the Fed to pivot, or pause, or cut rates sooner than the Fed was saying," said Johan Grahn, head ETF market strategist at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis.

"The staying power of the Fed is much more determined and steadfast than the staying power of investors so it’s back to the old mantra of do you really want to fight the Fed on this and in this case it is still a mistake to try and do that."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 137.91 points, or 0.42%, to 32,751.18, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 5.66 points, or 0.14%, to 3,987.9 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 54.39 points, or 0.47%, to 11,521.37.

Traders have started to price in the chances of a bigger 50 basis-point rate hike in March, although the odds remain low at about 23%, according to Fed fund futures, which suggest rates peaking at 5.4% by September, up from 4.57% now. FEDWATCH

BofA Global Research warned the Fed could even hike interest rates to nearly 6%.

Economic data on Tuesday, however showed a reading of consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in February, while a gauge of home prices slowed further in December.

The blue-chip Dow .DJI dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a 3.01% drop in Goldman Sachs GS.N after Chief Executive David Solomon said the bank is considering "strategic alternatives" for its consumer business.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.2 basis points at 4.795%. Yields eased from their highs of the day following the economic data and helped boost the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Volatility has been common since the Fed began its rate hiking cycle last year. The S&P 500 has seen 18 sessions with gains or losses of at least 1% this year, equal to the first two months of 2022, which eventually saw 122 such trading days on the year.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the Fed must supplement traditional government data and readings from financial markets with real-time, on-the-ground observations of economic conditions if it is to make good policy, and not rely on market reactions.

Meta Platforms META.O rose 4.17% after the Facebook parent said it was creating a new top-level product group focused on generative artificial intelligence.

Target Corp TGT.N gained 2.49% after the big-box retailer reported a surprise rise in holiday-quarter sales but cautioned on 2023 earnings due to an uncertain U.S. economy.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N plunged 12.06% after the cruise operator's full-year profit forecast fell short of estimates. It attributes the squeeze to soaring fuel and labor costs.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.32-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.38-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 79 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.