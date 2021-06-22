US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses as Powell testimony looms

By Devik Jain and Medha Singh

June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were little changed on Tuesday, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on how the central bank is balancing inflation risk with its promise to ensure a full jobs market recovery.

In a bright spot, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O gained 0.8%, among the top boosts to S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as it entered the second day of its multibillion-dollar online sales event, Prime Day.

In his prepared remarks released late Monday afternoon, Powell said inflation has "increased notably in recent months" but regarded the recent jump as likely to fade. The Fed chief is due to speak before Congress at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

"The Fed, and particularly Powell, are going to continue to talk to the transitory nature of inflation," said Tony Minopoli, chief investment officer at Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors in Connecticut.

"We are at this inflection point where employment is getting better and we move from a stimulus-driven economic situation to a more traditional, consumer-led growth."

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors fell in early trading, with energy .SPNY, financials .SPSY and industrials .SPLRCI leading the declines after a sharp rally in the previous session.

Technology .SPLRCT and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD sectors, which house some of the tech-heavyweights including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com and Facebook Inc FB.O, edged higher.

Still, energy, financials and other economically sensitive stocks have far outpaced the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the blue-chip Dow .DJI indexes year-to-date.

"We are approaching at least the peak of the V-shaped economic recovery and that's a more challenging time as we have to think of what that means for growth and corporate earnings and incremental policy support," said David Riley, chief investment strategist, BlueBay Asset Management.

At 09:57 am the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.27 points, or 0.29%, to 33,778.70, the S&P 500 lost 2.96 points, or 0.07%, to 4,221.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 9.27 points, or 0.07%, to 14,150.75.

Crypto stocks including miners Riot Blockchain RIOT.O, Marathon Patent Group MARA.O, Ebang International EBON.O and MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O fell between 6% and 9% as China's crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.

Sanderson Farms SAFM.O jumped 10% to a record high as J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the stock after a source told Reuters that the chicken producer was exploring a sale.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O rose 2.9% after the European Union decided to take up an option under a supply contract with the drugmaker that allows the bloc to order 150 million additional COVID-19 vaccines.

Splunk Inc SPLK.O gained 10.8% after the data analytics software maker said private equity firm Silver Lake invested $1 billion in company's convertible senior notes.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.4-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 25 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.