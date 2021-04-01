US STOCKS-Wall Street on track for higher open on tech strength

By Devik Jain and Medha Singh

April 1 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Thursday, as technology shares, led by chipmakers, gained following an upbeat earnings outlook by Micron, while optimism about the U.S. economic growth lifted sentiment.

Increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus are powering a recovery in the labor market, which helped investors shrug off latest data that showed a rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits last week.

The closely-watched monthly jobs report on Friday could show U.S. economy added 647,000 jobs last month after February's 379,000 rise.

"The data continues to give confidence that the earnings are going to be revised higher," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James.

"April is usually a pretty good month for the market historically and I would expect that momentum to continue especially as we see the economy strengthen."

Micron Technology Inc MU.O advanced 5% premarket after the chipmaker forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to higher demand for memory chips, thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software.

U.S.-listed shares of rival Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.N rose 2.4% on its plan to invest $100 billion over the next three years to meet the rising chip demand.

Nasdaq 100 futures NQcv1 jumped 1% as "high flying" stocks including Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Facebook Inc FB.O added between 0.8% and 1.2% after underperforming last month on concerns over elevated valuations.

The S&P 500 hit a new intraday high, but stopped short of touching 4,000 points for the first time on Wednesday as President Joe Biden's unveiled a $2 trillion-plus plan to rebuild the world's largest economy.

Biden's "American Jobs Plan" would put corporate America on the hook for the tab as the government creates millions of jobs building infrastructure, such as roads, tackles climate change and boosts human services like care for the elderly.

At 08:43 a.m. EDT, Dow E-minis 1YMcv1 were up 24 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 E-minis EScv1 were up 13.75 points, or 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 were up 139.5 points, or 1.07%.

U.S. stock markets will remain shut on account of Good Friday holiday.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N fell 0.9% after the drugmaker said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions EBS.N.

Emergent's shares tumbled 7%.

Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N rose 1.4% after Jefferies began coverage on the ride-hailing company's shares with "buy" and said the company could be profitable soon.

