US STOCKS-Wall Street muted with eyes on stimulus

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as investors watched for signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 38.13 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 28,270.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.21 points, or 0.09%, at 3,439.91, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 13.90 points, or 0.12%, to 11,530.39 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.