US STOCKS-Wall Street muted with eyes on stimulus

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as investors watched for signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 38.13 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 28,270.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.21 points, or 0.09%, at 3,439.91, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 13.90 points, or 0.12%, to 11,530.39 at the opening bell.

