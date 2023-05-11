US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly lower with Disney; Alphabet lifts Nasdaq

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK May 11 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 fell on Thursday, dragged down by Walt Disney Co DIS.Nwhich reported weaker subscriber growth and declines in regional bank and energy stocks.

Lifting the Nasdaq, shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL.Orose 4.5% a day after Google rolled out more artificial intelligence products to take on competition from Microsoft Corp MSFT.O. Microsoft shares fell 0.8% and were among the biggest negative influences on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

PacWest BancorpPACW.O shares dropped 21% after it reported a drop in deposits last week and pledged an additional $5.1 billion of its loans to the central bank.

Other regional bank shares fell as well as the news renewed worries about the industry's health following the recent collapse of three regional lenders.

The KBW Regional Banking Index .KRX was down 1.8%.

The energy index .SPNY fell 1.5% along with declines in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 232.49 points, or 0.69%, to 33,298.84; the S&P 500 .SPX lost 6.22 points, or 0.15%, at 4,131.42; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 38.63 points, or 0.31%, at 12,345.07.

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said around 113 of the country's largest lenders will bear the cost of replenishing the $16 billion in coverage the agency has forked out for the crisis.

Investors also worried about the recent standoff in Washington over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 2.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.68-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 181 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.