US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed as jobs data fuels rate-hike optimism

By Shristi Achar A and Noel Randewich

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks were near unchanged on Friday after a jump in unemployment cemented expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes this month, while shares of streaming firms tumbled due to a rate dispute between Disney and Charter Communications.

The Labor Department's report showed the August unemployment rate rose to 3.8% while wage growth slowed. Nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected, though data for July was revised lower to 157,000 job additions.

"The data makes the case for the Fed becoming more dovish as we head into the fall. If the end of tightening comes sooner than later, that could lead to a substantial rally in stocks," said Keith Buchanan, a portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta.

Interest rate futures suggest traders see a 93% chance the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting later this month, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Walt Disney DIS.N and Charter Communications CHTR.O each fell more than 2% after the companies traded salvos over an unresolved distribution agreement after several channels, including ESPN, went dark on Thursday for customers of Charter's Spectrum cable service.

Other streaming companies also fell, with Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O, Paramount Global PARA.O and Fox Corp FOX.O tumbling between 5% and 10%. That dragged the S&P 500 communication services sector .SPLRCL 0.6% lower.

The most traded stock in the S&P 500 .SPX was Tesla TSLA.OQ, with $23 billion worth of shares exchanged during the session. Its shares dropped 5% after the EV maker cut prices for its Model S and Model X vehicles in the U.S.

The S&P 500 was up 0.06% at 4,510.51 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.10% to 14,020.42 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.19% at 34,787.35 points.

All three main U.S. stock indexes are on track to post weekly gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC up about 3% so far this week.

BroadcomAVGO.O fell 5.2% after the chipmaker projected current-quarter revenue below expectations, while Dell TechnologiesDELL.N surged 21% after the personal computer maker raised its annual forecasts for revenue and profit.

Lululemon AthleticaLULU.O gained 5.5% after the yogawear maker lifted its annual profit and revenue forecasts for a second time.

Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA.O slipped 6.6% after the pharmacy chain said CEO Rosalind Brewer had stepped down.

