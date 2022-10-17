US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps after BofA results, UK reversal

By Chuck Mikolajczak

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday after Britain reversed course on an economic plan, while Bank of America was the latest financial company to post solid quarterly results, which boosted optimism about the corporate earnings season.

Britain named Jeremy Hunt finance minister, and he immediately dispelled many of Prime Minister Liz Truss' fiscal measures, which had unnerved markets in recent weeks.

"The UK completely backing off this plan and presumably, they kind of put this Jeremy Hunt in as an adult," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

"Whatever they did over there, this Jeremy Hunt guy, he saved the day."

Bank of America Corp BAC.N surged 6.09% as the lender's was buoyed by rising interest rates in the quarter, even though it added $378 million to its loan-loss reserves to buttress against a softening economy.

Fellow financial Bank of NY Mellon Corp BK.N also benefited from higher interest rates, and its shares climbed 5.23%.

Overall, higher rates boosted interest incomes for lenders in the third quarter, giving investors hope the current earnings season will be better-than-feared. The earnings growth estimate for the quarter is 3%, according to Refinitiv data, down from 4.5% at the start of the month and 11.1% on July 1.

The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK was up 3.50%. All the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes were higher with technology .SPLRCT, communication services .SPLRCL and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD gaining between 3% and 4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 578.17 points, or 1.95%, to 30,213, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 98.9 points, or 2.76%, to 3,681.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 364.16 points, or 3.53%, to 10,685.55.

U.S. equities remain mired in a bear market, after struggling through September, historically a tough month. Analysts said stock prices may keep climbing, pointing to better stock valuations entering what is traditionally a stronger period for stocks. Aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes could be a stumbling block though.

"A big part of this rally is sort of the massive undervaluation that took place when the Fed started raising rates that is kind of unwinding, which makes me think what kind of legs does this rally really have and can the market really take off and perform wonderfully if the Fed is continuing to be in tightening mode," said Massocca.

Data on manufacturing in the New York region was weaker than expected, adding fuel to expectations a pivot by the Fed may be on the horizon.

Shares of Goldman Sachs GS.N, which will post results on Tuesday, were up 1.97%, following reports of a plan to combine its investment banking and trading businesses.

Major megacap growth stocks like Apple Inc AAPL.O, Meta Platforms Inc META.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O moved higher as the benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RRfell for the first time in three days following the UK reversal.

The S&P 500 Growth index .IGX gained 3.57%,

Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Netflix NFLX.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N are also expected to report results later in the week.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 5.57-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.14-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 65 new highs and 122 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by David Gregorio)

