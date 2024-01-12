US STOCKS-Wall Street gains as inflation data boosts Fed rate-cut hopes

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Bank of America profit shrinks on $2.1 billion of charges

UnitedHealth falls on higher-than-expected medical costs

Tesla falls after flagging output hit from Red Sea disruption

US producer prices unexpectedly fall in December

Indexes up: Dow 0.13%, S&P 0.42%, Nasdaq 0.47%

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Friday as a softer-than-expected inflation report boosted hopes of an early start to interest-rate cuts, while investors assessed a mixed bag of earnings reports from major lenders.

The S&P 500 breached its record closing high of 4,796.56 for a second day in a row, and is now about less than 1% away from its all-time high of 4818.62 points. All the three major indexes are poised for weekly gains.

Friday's data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in December amid a decline in cost of goods, while prices for services were unchanged.

"It was a good report, it alleviates some of the concerns about inflation," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

The data brought some respite after Thursday's hotter-than-expected consumer inflation print.

Following the latest data, traders' expectations for a 25-basis-point rate cut in March rose to nearly 78% from 66.3%, as per the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Meanwhile, investors also assessed bank earnings reports to get a better picture of the health of corporate America.

Bank of AmericaBAC.N slipped 0.9% after its fourth-quarter profit shrank as the lender took $3.7 billion in one-off charges.

Wells FargoWFC.N beat profit expectations on cost cuts, but its warning that 2024 net interest income could be 7% to 9% lower year-on-year sent its shares down 1.5%.

JPMorgan ChaseJPM.N added 1.4% after reporting its best ever annual profit and forecasting higher-than-expected interest income for 2024.

CitigroupC.N gained 2.2%, even after an $1.8 billion fourth-quarter loss. The lender also expects to further reduce its headcount.

"The banks are very well capitalized, but are also going through the machinations of dealing with an inverted yield curve, less capital markets activity, likely less mortgage loan activity and just going through you know the aftershocks of the pandemic," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

The banking sector .SPXBK faced its worst turmoil since the 2008 financial crisis in March 2023, but finished the year with a 7% gain on hopes that the Federal Reserve could commence interest rate cuts in 2024.

Limiting gains on the Dow, UnitedHealthUNH.N fell 3.2% on higher-than-expected medical costs. The health insurer, however, posted upbeat fourth-quarter profit.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 48.50 points, or 0.13%, at 37,759.52, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 20.05 points, or 0.42%, at 4,800.29, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 71.06 points, or 0.47%, at 15,041.24.

Delta Air LinesDAL.N fell 6.8% after the carrier scaled down its annual profit outlook.

Tesla TSLA.O declined 1.3% after trimming prices of some new China models and plans to suspend most car production at its factory near Berlin.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 6.87-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.86-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 35 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 24 new lows.

