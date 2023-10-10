US STOCKS-Wall Street gains as Fed officials strike dovish tone

By Shashwat Chauhan and Ankika Biswas

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touched three-week highs on Tuesday as dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials pushed Treasury yields lower, while investors kept a close eye on the latest developments amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Following the comments from top Fed officials on Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. central bank does not need to raise interest rates any further, and sees no recession ahead.

The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR came off its 16-year peak on Tuesday, on track for its steepest single-day drop in nearly seven months, as trading resumed in the U.S. bond market after Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

"The larger picture is that the Fed is clearly shifting away from the prospect of a November rate hike," said Thierry Wizman, global FX and interest rates strategist at Macquarie.

Megacap stocks Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Nvidia NVDA.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Tesla TSLA.O and Meta Platforms META.O rose between 0.2% and 3.0%.

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 267.48 points, or 0.80%, at 33,872.13, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 47.13 points, or 1.09%, at 4,382.79, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 165.62 points, or 1.23%, at 13,649.86.

Traders put the chance of interest rates remaining unchanged in November and December at around 88% and 74%, respectively, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Remarks from a few more Fed officials including Minneapolis' Neel Kashkari, San Francisco's Mary Daly and Board Governor Christopher Waller are also expected during the day.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with consumer discretionary .SPLRCD leading gains, while energy .SPNY and healthcare .SPXHC lagged.

Israel hammered the Gaza Strip with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians, razing entire districts despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit.

Israel's embassy in Washington said the death toll from the weekend Hamas attacks had surpassed 1,000, while Gaza's health ministry said Israel's retaliatory strikes had killed at least 830 people.

Later in the week, focus will turn to inflation readings including September producer price and consumer price indexes as well as the Fed's September meeting minutes.

Among stocks, PepsiCoPEP.O rose 1.5% after the company raised its annual profit forecast for a third time this year. Rival Coca-Cola KO.N was also up 2.3%.

Truist FinancialTFC.N gained 6.7% after a report said the bank is in talks to sell its insurance brokerage unit to private equity firm Stone Point for about $10 billion.

Rivian Automotive RIVN.O advanced 5.4% after UBS upgraded the EV maker's stock to "buy" from "neutral".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 5.30-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.22-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 129 new lows.

