US STOCKS-Wall Street futures fall after Facebook triggers tech sell-off

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, with Nasdaq futures down nearly 2%, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' disappointing forecast triggered a slump in other technology companies and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.

Meta FB.O tumbled 20.5% in premarket trading, as it posted a decline in global daily active users from the previous quarter for the first time, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition from rivals such as TikTok.

Other social media companies including Twitter Inc TWTR.N, Snap Inc SNAP.N and Pinterest Inc PINS.N dropped between 7.3% and 15.9%.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, Wall Street's fear gauge, ticked up 1.22 points to 23.31 after hitting a near three-week low in the previous session.

"It really turns off investors when a core holding falls 20% in one day," said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader with Bright Trading LLC.

Spotify SPOT.N fell 8.5% after forecasting current-quarter subscribers lower than Wall Street expectations.

Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O declined 3.7% despite posting a record first-quarter revenue as results were overshadowed by the tech sell-off triggered by Meta.

Other megacap growth stocks such as Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O fell about 1% each, while Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, expected to report results later in the day, declined 3.3%.

The three major U.S. stock indexes rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, attempting a rebound from a sell-off in January, following strong earnings from Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL.O and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O.

At 6:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 80 points, or 0.23%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 47 points, or 1.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 319.75 points, or 2.12%.

Nearly half of the S&P 500 companies have reported results so far during this earnings season, and 77.1% of them have beaten analysts' earnings estimates, compared with an average of 84% over the past four quarters, according to Refinitiv data.

"Short-term traders are likely taking profit on those rebound gains over the past week," Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, said.

"Overall, the underlying dynamics are unchanged in the market, with downside risks persisting, driven by inflation and tightening of financial conditions."

Investors will be keeping an eye out for jobless claims data at 8:30 a.m. ET, where the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits is expected to decrease to 245,000 for the week ended Jan. 29, from 260,000 in the previous week.

ISM data, also due later in the day, is likely to show a dip in service sector activity in January.

