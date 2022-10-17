US STOCKS-Wall Street futures extend gains as BofA rises after earnings

By Ankika Biswas

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Monday on better-than-expected results from Bank of America, with investors scanning the latest batch of earnings for impact of decades-high inflation and rising interest rates on corporate profit.

Bank of America Corp BAC.N rose 3% in premarket trading as the lender benefited from higher net interest income in its third quarter, even though it added $378 million to its loan-loss reserves as it braces for a weakening economy.

Major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Citigroup Inc C.N and Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N reported a slide in net income on Friday as turbulent markets choked off investment banking activity and lenders set aside more funds to cover loan losses.

Shares of Goldman Sachs GS.N, which will report results on Tuesday, was up 1.7%, following reports of a plan to overhaul to combine its investment banking and trading businesses.

Major megacap growth stocks like Apple Inc AAPL.O, Meta Platforms Inc META.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, and Tesla Inc TSLA.O added between 1.3% and 2.1% as the yield on U.S. 10-year bonds US10YT=RR retreated from multi-year highs. US/

Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Netflix NFLX.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N are also expected to report results later in the week.

Analysts now expect profit for S&P 500 companies to have risen just 3.6% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv data.

At 7:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 294 points, or 0.99%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 43.5 points, or 1.21%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 154.5 points, or 1.44%.

Also aiding sentiment was new British finance minister Jeremy Hunt's move to reverse nearly all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's mini-budget that had sparked a market turmoil, and rein in a vast energy subsidy plan.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC marked their fourth weekly loss in five on Friday, after data showed little signs that inflation was cooling, prompting traders to start pricing in the possibility of a 1% hike by the Federal Reserve at its November rate-setting meeting.

Splunk Inc SPLK.O gained 8.7% as activist investor Starboard Value LP holding about 5% stake in the software firm and planning to push it to take steps that would boost their share price.

