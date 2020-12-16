US Markets
LUV

US STOCKS-Wall Street flat as virus woes offset stimulus hopes

Contributors
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wall Street moved within a tight range on Wednesday as signs of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic offset optimism over a stimulus package, with investors keeping an eye on the last Federal Reserve meeting for the year.

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street moved within a tight range on Wednesday as signs of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic offset optimism over a stimulus package, with investors keeping an eye on the last Federal Reserve meeting for the year.

Airline stocks retreated after Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N flagged a higher cash burn in the fourth quarter, as well as increased trip cancellations in December. Southwest's shares fell 0.9%.

Data showed U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% in November, declining for a second straight month, as new coronavirus infections and decreasing household income weighed on spending.

U.S. congressional leaders reported substantial progress toward a spending bill late on Tuesday, while a string of media reports suggested a deal to release more money into the economy was imminent.

The Fed is also expected to keep lending rates at near-zero and signal their staying there for the foreseeable future at the conclusion of their meeting later in the day. Markets are anticipating an update on the Fed's bond-buying program.

"They might not have reached a deal yet, but are definitely headed in the right direction and some sort of a deal will soon be announced," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"The market is going to be looking at the (Fed's) bond-buying program. So while we get an overall dovish communiqué, the key focus will be if the Fed is going to indicate any pullback in using its tools."

While a mix of low interest rates and increased liquidity have brightened the outlook for equities, headwinds from the virus have sobered near-term expectations, despite the recent launch of a vaccination program.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 6.52 points, or 0.02%, at 30,192.79, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.30 points, or 0.01%, at 3,694.92. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 4.92 points, or 0.04%, at 12,599.98.

The Nasdaq fell after touching a record high shortly after the open.

Utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCL were the best performing S&P 500 sectors on Wednesday.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N rose 5.5% after J.P. Morgan upgraded its stock to "overweight", as the brokerage expects the social media company to stage a significant rebound in online advertising following a pandemic-fueled decline.

Marijuana producers Aphria Inc APHA.TO, APHA.O and rival Tilray Inc TLRY.O gained 1.5% and 20.0%, respectively, after the two companies agreed to combine their operations and create the largest cannabis producer by sales.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 107 new highs and seven new lows.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUV SPX TWTR APHA TLRY

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular