US STOCKS-Wall Street falls with tech shares, investors assess rate outlook

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday with investors pulling out of technology shares and chipmakers as they assessed U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry and the impact of more interest rate hikes.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter U.S. monetary policy has begun to be felt in an economy that may be slowing faster than expected, but the full brunt of Fed interest rate increases still won't be apparent for months.

Despite growing concerns by a number of economists and analysts that the Fed's interest rate hikes could increase unemployment, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans continued to back the central bank's attempt to lower inflation, saying that while it sounds "optimistic" he believed it could do so "while also avoiding recession."

"People are worried about the economy. People are worried about a possible recession," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX dropped 3.4% and touched a two-year low, after the Biden administration published a set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment.

Shares of Nvidia Corp NVDA.O were down more than 3%, while shares of Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O, Micron Technology Inc MU.O and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O were also lower.

The U.S. third-quarter earnings season is set to kick off on Friday, with results from some of the major banks.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies have now been estimated to rise 4.1% for the latest three months, down from an increase of 11.1% expected at the beginning of July, as more analysts price in a downturn next year, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of Microsoft MSFT.O were down 2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 41.55 points, or 0.14%, to 29,255.24, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 23.05 points, or 0.63%, to 3,616.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 95.65 points, or 0.9%, to 10,556.75.

Investors also awaited inflation reports through the week, including consumer prices data, which is expected to have likely risen last month.

The U.S. bond market was shut for the Columbus Day holiday on Monday.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Aurora Ellis)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.