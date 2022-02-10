US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as hot inflation turns Fed official 'dramatically' hawkish

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Noel Randewich

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street sank on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices data came in hotter than expected, and subsequent comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fears the U.S. central bank will hike rates aggressively to fight inflation.

U.S. Labor Department data showed consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

U.S. stocks deepened their losses after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee this year, said the data had made him "dramatically" more hawkish. He said he now wanted a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1.

"Inflation tends to be kryptonite to valuations. Higher inflation causes multiples to compress, and that's what we're experiencing right now," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"Volatility is likely to remain until in the number and magnitude of Fed rate hikes is better known."

Within minutes of Bullard comments, rate futures contracts were fully pricing an increase in the Fed's target range for its policy rate to 1%-1.25% by the end of its policy meeting in June, with some bets on an even steeper rate hike path.

Megacap growth stocks Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Microsoft MSFT.O dropped more than 2% each.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.47% at 35,242.1 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.69% to 4,509.46.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.8% to 14,229.76.

With Thursday's selloff, the S&P 500 is down about 5% in 2022, and the Nasdaq is down about 9%.

All of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes declined, with technology .SPLRCT leading the way lower with a 2.5% drop.

Meanwhile, U.S. companies continued to report upbeat quarterly results. With 78% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results beating analysts' profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Walt Disney Co DIS.N rose 3.1% after beating revenue and profit estimates on strong subscriber additions and attendance at U.S. theme parks.

Barbie maker Mattel Inc MAT.O and cereal maker Kellogg Co K.N gained 7.2% and 2.9%, respectively, after forecasting full-year profits above market expectations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.62-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.77-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 68 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, by Stephen Culp in New York and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Maju Samuel, Aditya Soni and David Gregorio)

