US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as bank contagion fears flare up

March 24 (Reuters)

March 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as investors fled from risky assets on growing concerns that a contagion in the banking sector had not been fully confined despite assurances from key officials.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said late on Thursday afternoon that measures will be taken to keep Americans' deposits safe, which did little to ease jitters about a liquidity crisis in the banking sector.

The selloff in the global banking sector first started in Europe, where Deutsche Bank's credit default swaps rose to a four-year high, sending its U.S-listed shares DB.N down 5.2%, while a report on a U.S. probe into Credit Suisse CS.N and UBS UBS.N further soured sentiment.

This has added to concerns that even larger banks may not be able to escape a banking turmoil that was previously seen as having a greater impact on regional lenders.

Shares of major U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N and Bank of America BAC.N dropped between 0.8% and 2.4%.

"Deutsche Bank's connection is much more with large banks. If there's any interconnected interbank concerns, there could be a negative halo effect around the largest of the U.S. banks," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Riley Wealth.

Meanwhile, some regional lenders such as PacWest Bancorp PACW.O, Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N and Truist Financial Corp TFC.N gained between 0.2% and 3.0%, faring better than the larger banks.

The KBW regional banking index .KRX erased its losses and gained 1.5%, having hit a fresh low since late 2020 earlier in the day.

"The fact that we're getting a little bit of a bounce in the oversold regionals makes sense because we're probably closer to the end of this mini-bank drama than we are to the beginning of it," Hogan added.

U.S. two-year Treasury yields fell sharply to their lowest levels since September on Friday.

Traders' bets have now shifted toward a pause in U.S. rate hikes in May, after the Federal Reserve signaled caution about its next move amid the global banking crisis, sparked by the failure of two regional banks.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said getting inflation lower was the central bank's priority despite the banking sector stress.

Data showed orders for durable goods fell 1% last month against expectations of a 0.6% rise, while a S&P Global survey showed business activity gained steam in March.

At 12:21 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 106.41 points, or 0.33%, at 31,998.84, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 15.63 points, or 0.40%, at 3,933.09, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 81.95 points, or 0.70%, at 11,705.45.

Defensive sectors such as utilities .SPLRCU and consumer staples .SPLRCS were trading higher.

"Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O jumped 5.1% after the UK competition regulator dropped some competition concerns in the Microsoft-Activision deal.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.38-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 35 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 267 new lows.

