US STOCKS-Wall Street falls ahead of CPI inflation data

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday ahead of a key inflation report this week, with investors also assessing remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

Rate-sensitive megacap growth and technology stocks, that have led the Wall Street rally this year, such as Nvidia NVDA.O, Apple AAPL.O and Tesla TSLA.O were down between 1.3% and 4.6%.

"We think that at this point there is some profit taking and retrenchment in the short term on the card," said Aadil Zaman, partner at Wall Street Alliance Group.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank may be at the stage where it can leave interest rates unchanged, barring any abrupt change in the direction of recent economic data.

However, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Monday said the combination of still-elevated inflation and continued economic growth meant further rate increases are likely.

Traders expect an 86.5% chance of no rate hike at the Fed's next policy meeting in September, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, due on Thursday, is expected to show a slight year-over-year acceleration. On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices are seen increasing 0.2%, the same rate as in June.

"CPI won't be major surprise. It's going to be either matching expectations most likely or slightly better than expectation, showing that inflation is cooling off," Zaman added.

Wall Street's main indexes ended the previous session lower in a broad selloff after the downgrading of several small and mid-sized banks by credit rating agency Moody's.

Big banks extended losses on Wednesday, with Bank of America BAC.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N down 1.0% and 1.5%, respectively.

Adding to concerns about the global economy, China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, as the world's second-largest economy struggled to revive demand.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 154.86 points, or 0.44%, at 35,159.63, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 27.85 points, or 0.62%, at 4,471.53, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 164.88 points, or 1.19%, at 13,719.44.

Seven of the top 11 S&P 500 sectors rose, led by gains in energy stocks .SPNY, that increased 1.6%, touching a near six-month high, tracking a jump in crude oil prices. O/R

Casino owner Penn Entertainment's PENN.O shares jumped 7.6% on a $2 billion deal with Walt Disney's ESPN DIS.N to launch a sports betting business.

Walt Disney's shares rose 0.8% ahead of its quarterly results due after the bell.

LyftLYFT.O signaled it would double down on competitive pricing to catch up with rival Uber UBER.N, taking the shine off its strong earnings forecast and sending the company's shares down 5.4%.

Of the 443 S&P 500 companies that have reported results as of Tuesday, 78.6% beat analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 131 new lows.

Federal Reserve vs Inflation https://tmsnrt.rs/47jUWgZ

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.