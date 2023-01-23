US Markets
QCOM

US STOCKS-Wall Street extends gains as chipmakers lead tech shares higher

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 23, 2023 — 01:13 pm EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping nearly 2%, as gains in shares of chipmakers helped ease pressure on the battered technology sector at the start of another big week for corporate earnings.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were up by early afternoon trading, with a 2.5% rise intech stocks .SPLRCT making them the biggest gainers.

Western Digital Corp WDC.O jumped 7.06% on a report that the memory chipmaker could merge with Japan's Kioxia Holdings.

"All those names and sectors (chipmakers) in general just got beat up much more than the market in general overall. So now in a lot of those names, there's value," said Jimmy Lee, chief executive officer of Wealth Consulting Group.

"It was a tough year for technology investors. So you're starting to see investors going back into some of those names. But instead of across the board, they'll be buying the names that have a chance to do good this year, even in a choppy economic environment."

The communication services .SPLRCL, consumer discretionary .SPLRCD and tech sectors are the top gainers in January, after clocking big declines in 2022.

Investors are eyeing results from Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O, IBM Corp IBM.N and Intel Corp INTC.O this week to see how their businesses are coping with the threat of an economic slowdown triggered by the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening.

Analysts are expecting a 3% drop in earnings from S&P 500 companies, according to Refinitiv data, much wider than their forecast of a 1.6% drop at the beginning of the year.

Baker Hughes Co BKR.O dipped 0.4% on missing estimates for fourth-quarter profit.

Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc CRM.N rose 3.62% after activist investor Elliott Management Corp made a multi-billion-dollar investment in the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Xylem Inc XYL.Ndropped 8.74% on its acquisition of water treatment solutions firm Evoqua Water Technologies Corp AQUA.N in a $7.42 billion deal. Evoqua shares surged 14.50%.

Investors are awaiting January manufacturing and fourth-quarter GDP data during the week.

Although recent data has signaled cooling inflation, a tight labor market may keep the central bank on its aggressive policy tightening path until rates rise over 5%, a level backed by most policymakers.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.40-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.90-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 12 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM
AMD
WDC
MSFT
TSLA
IBM
INTC
SPX
BKR
CRM
XYL
AQUA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.