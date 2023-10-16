News & Insights

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends up on earnings optimism; consumer discretionary, transports jump

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

October 16, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Caroline Valetkevitch for Reuters ->

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Monday as investors were optimistic about the start of earnings season, with transportation shares advancing.

Investors were monitoring the Israeli war in Gaza, but appeared to be taking more of a risk-on stance, with safe-haven gold prices down.

The Cboe Volatility index .VIX was lower, while the Dow Jones transportation average .DJT and the Russell 2000 small-cap index .RUTjumped.

Consumer discretionary .SPLRCD led gains among S&P 500 sectors, although all of the sectors were higher on the day.

Charles SchwabSCHW.N shares jumped as the brokerage posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit.

Results from large banks Goldman Sachs GS.N, Bank of America BAC.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, electric vehicle maker Tesla TSLA.O and video-streaming pioneer Netflix NFLX.O are due this week.

Third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are estimated to have increased 2.2% year-over-year, according to LSEG data Friday.

"At least for today, this is a market that sees a stronger earnings season, a stronger week in terms of earnings," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist, LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At the same time, global leaders are trying to make sure that the Middle East conflict "remains contained," she said.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 44.02 points, or 1.02%, to end at 4,371.80 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 156.97 points, or 1.17%, to 13,564.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 302.02 points, or 0.90%, to 33,972.31.

Data earlier showed that the New York Fed's General Business Conditions index, otherwise known as "the Empire State index" has gone back into negative territory.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker reiterated his view from Friday that the U.S. central bank was likely done with its rate-hike cycle.

Lululemon AthleticaLULU.O rose as the Canadian sportswear apparel maker was set to join the S&P 500 index this week, replacing Activision Blizzard ATVI.O.

(Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Vinay Dwivedi and Aurora Ellis)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

