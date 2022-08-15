US STOCKS-Wall Street ends up, extends recent gains as growth shares rise

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, adding to recent strong gains, with megacap growth shares rising as U.S. Treasury yields eased.

Shares of Apple Inc AAPL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Benchmark Treasury yields US10YT=RR were slightly lower, while China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move to revive demand after the economy unexpectedly slowed in July.

Stocks extended gains from last week when signs that inflation may have peaked in July increased investor confidence that a bull market could be under way. The S&P 500 has rebounded sharply since mid-June, but remains down for the year.

U.S. data in recent weeks also has bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing for the economy.

"We're back to growth doing well relative to value, and market participants looking at the Fed and saying, 'Hey, they're going to be cutting rates here sooner than we know, and that's going to be good for the equity market,'" said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 15.94 points, or 0.37%, to end at 4,296.09 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 76.71 points, or 0.59%, to 13,123.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 142.52 points, or 0.42%, to 33,903.57.

Higher interest rates can depress stock multiples, especially of technology and other growth stocks.

The S&P 500 value index .IVX underperformed the S&P 500 growth index .IGX on the day.

Quarterly reports from big retailers are expected this week and will round out the second-quarter reporting period. Results from Walmart Inc WMT.N and Home Depot Inc HD.N are due before the bell on Tuesday.

Target Corp TGT.N is also due to report quarterly results this week.

Estimated earnings growth on the second quarter for S&P 500 companies has improved since July 1, and news from U.S. companies has mostly surprised investors, who had been bracing for a gloomier outlook on both businesses and the economy.

U.S.-listed shares of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N slipped.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Susan Mathew and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.