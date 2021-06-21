US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply higher, led by surging Dow

By Noel Randewich and Devik Jain

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Dow completing its strongest session in over three months as investors piled back into energy and other sectors expected to outperform as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

The small-cap Russell 2000 .RUT and the Dow Jones Transports Average .DJT, considered a barometer of economic health, both jumped.

The S&P 500 value index .IVX, which includes banks, energy and other economically sensitive sectors and has led gains in U.S. equities so far this year, surged and outperformed a smaller rise in the growth index .IGX.

That was a stark reversal from last week, when the Fed's hawkish signals on monetary policy sparked a round of profit taking that wiped out value stocks' lead over growth this month and triggered the worst weekly performance for the Dow and the S&P 500 in months.

"The overall theme here is the market still does not know whether it wants easy money or tight money and it's in a tug of war," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with energy .SPNY hitting an intra-day high of over 4% and leading the way.

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O reached an intra-day record high.

The S&P 500 has traded in a tight range this month as investors juggled fears of an overheating economy with optimism about a strong economic rebound.

Focus this week will be on U.S. factory activity surveys and home sales data, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress on Tuesday.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.76% to end at 33,876.65 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.40% to 4,224.71.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC climbed 0.79% to 14,141.48.

Cryptocurrency stocks, including miners Riot Blockchain RIOT.O, Marathon Patent Group MARA.O and crypto exchange Coinbase Global COIN.O, tumbled on China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O rallied after a report said the drugmaker is adding two new production lines at a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant, in a bid to prepare for making more booster shots.

Market participants are girding for a major trading event on Friday, when the FTSE Russell completes the annual rebalancing of its indexes, potentially affecting trillions of dollars in investments.

