US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed after job openings hint at cooling economy

By Noel Randewich and Amruta Khandekar

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street finished mixed on Tuesday after fresh employment data bolstered bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as March.

Apple and other megacaps gained while consumer staples stocks dipped after data showed U.S. job openings dropped in October to the lowest level since early 2021, indicating that the labor market was easing.

Another report showed U.S. services sector activity picked up in November.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.91 points, or 0.04%, to end at 4,567.77 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 46.91 points, or 0.31%, to 14,232.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 74.51 points, or 0.21%, to 36,129.93.

U.S. stock trading this week has been uneven after the S&P 500 rebounded nearly 9% in November. The index on Friday touched a four-month intra-day high.

On Friday, the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report for November will offer greater clarity on the state of the labor market.

Wall Street's most valuable companies rose as Treasury yields dipped to multi-month lows. Nvidia NVDA.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Tesla TSLA.O and Apple AAPL.Oall gained for much of the session.

Global markets will be swayed by greater volatility in 2024 as the Fed cuts benchmark interest rates fewer times than futures markets are pricing in, strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute predicted in a panel discussion. Take-Two Interactive SoftwareTTWO.Ofell after a trailer of the latest installment of its best-selling "Grand Theft Auto" videogame franchise was released.

CVS HealthCVS.Njumped after forecasting 2024 revenue above Wall Street estimates, as the insurer expects to benefit from its expansion into health services.

S&P 500 components so far in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3uP5FRO

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A in Bangalore and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Pooja Desai and Aurora Ellis)

((noel.randewich@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.